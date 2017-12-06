Man becomes Outback Bowl Bloomin’ Onion mascot thanks to 10K retweets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One man finally achieved his ultimate goal of being the Outback Bowl mascot after a little help from fans of social media.

If you’ve ever watched the Outback Bowl hosted in Tampa Bay, then you may have noticed a bloomin’ onion mascot on the sidelines cheering on the teams.

Well, it was Ryan Nanni’s dream to be the man in the fried onion costume and now, he will be.

After a year-long social media campaign, Ryan has finally racked up enough retweets to represent Outback Steakhouse on the big game day.

Ryan asked Outback on Twitter how many retweets he would need to “fulfill his destiny and become the Bloomin Onion Man?”

Outback responded with a requirement of 10,000 retweets and ambitious social media fans stepped up to support the cause.

Those are Bloomin' big shoes to fill. 10,000 retweets! #FryinNanni — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) December 5, 2017

By today, the original message was retweeted over 13,000 times and Outback was ready to take Ryan’s measurements to the onion fryer.

We should’ve made that harder 😂 Send us a DM so we can get your measurements to the onion fryer. #thisishappening — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) December 5, 2017

