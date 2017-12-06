Lakewood HS student manages to fit volunteering into busy schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High school can be overwhelming for any student juggling tough academic schedules, team sports and sometimes jobs.

For one teen, volunteering is also an important part of the mix.

“I think it builds character and might inspire people to do what I’m doing,” said Justin Irvin, a sophomore at Lakewood High School in Tampa

Irvin was just named the top role model at the school’s awards banquet.

The teen started volunteering for the Salvation Army after serving food to the homeless.

“I witnessed people in need, and I just offered a helping hand, I thought it was so cool to see people smile. It was the best thing ever,” said Irvin.

After becoming familiar with the agency, he also decided to start a drive at school to find items homeless people might need, from toiletries to blankets.

“It did really good, the staff here at Lakewood helped. I got donations from fellow students,” said Irvin.

The Salvation Army welcomes volunteers of all ages, including high school students who want to spearhead their own initiatives.