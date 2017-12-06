Hillsborough teachers protest low pay raises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Protesting for more pay. Hillsborough County teachers believe they’ve been lied to about promised pay raises. Tuesday afternoon, many of them took part in a protest outside the school board headquarters.

And despite the thick, cement wall between the teachers outside and the crowded chamber inside, their voices were heard loud and clear throughout the meeting.

One by one, members of the Hillsborough County Teachers Association pleaded for a substantial pay raise that was promised months ago.

But, the school district now says it can only offer about a $92 per teacher increase in salary.

Some say this meager increase will have negative ripple effects.

Regardless, Hillsborough County School District leaders say unexpected costs give them no choice since payroll is the largest part of its $1.8 billion operating budget.

So, is there a solution? One teacher offered a suggestion saying, “Let’s get a sales tax put on the ballot and let the people decide.”

