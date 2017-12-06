Florida teenager dead after collapsing at basketball tryout

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida middle school student trying out for a basketball team collapsed in a gym and was later pronounced dead.
The St. Augustine Record reports the girl collapsed Tuesday during the afterschool event. Paramedics brought her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities didn’t release the student’s name or age, but said she was a teenager.
Murray Middle School Principal Tom Schwarm said grief counselors and school district staff will be available for students Wednesday.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office said a medical coroner will determine the cause of death.
