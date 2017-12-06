Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets on sale Thursday

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you like strawberries and good music? Are you looking for something special to add to your loved ones’ stockings this holiday season?

Tickets to Florida’s Strawberry Festival’s headline entertainment shows go on sale on Thursday, December 7 at 8 a.m.

Advance admission tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 years old and children 5 years old and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

The 11-day event will feature 24 shows on the Wish Farms Soundstage including Brad Paisley, REBA McENTIRE, Earth, Wind & Fire, Casting Crowns, Justin Moore with Dylan Scott, The Band Perry and the I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Tone Loc and more.

“We sifted through hundreds of entertainers, working to find those we thought were the best fit for our guests,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We’re proud of the lineup we have secured.”

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996.

The 83rd Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 1-11 in Plant City.

Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

Click here for more information on this year’s lineup.

