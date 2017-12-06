Florida Missing Child Alert issued for missing 4-year-old last seen in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 4-year-old girl Wednesday evening.

Gabrinna Nelson is 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Nelson was last seen in the area of NW 8th Avenue and NW 34th Street in Gainesville.

The child may be in the company of Gary Nelson, 44.

Gary Nelson is 6’1” and 175 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The pair may be traveling in a 1999 red Ford Taurus with Florida tag Y63AMU.

If they are spotted, do not approach them, but contact a local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts are the child are asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.

 

