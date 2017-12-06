Florida couple left boy alone in trailer for 2 months, officials say

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida couple who authorities say left a minor living alone in a trailer without furniture and often without food is charged with child neglect.

The Pensacola News Journal reports 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30.

A witness told Escambia County sheriff’s deputies that the couple began renting the trailer in September and she realized at some point that the child was living alone.

A police report didn’t list the boy’s age. He told investigators he was occasionally able to contact the couple and they would bring a small amount of money and a meal or two, but he said he often couldn’t reach them.

The couple was being held in jail Tuesday and jail records didn’t indicate if they have a lawyer.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: