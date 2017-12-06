First race to be held across Skyway Bridge in March

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of runners will be coming to Skyway Bridge next year for a good cause.

The Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF) will be hosting the inaugural Skyway 10k run across the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 4.

It’s the first run to be held across the bridge since it opened in 1987. All of the proceeds will go toward supporting the AFFF.

“This event has been more than a year in the making and we’re absolutely thrilled to be able to host the inaugural Skyway 10k,” said Thaddeus Foster, board member of AFFF.

“I am thrilled to welcome the inaugural Skyway 10K race to Tampa Bay, and our side of the bridge,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “In particular, I want to thank the organizers of the Skyway 10K for honoring the Armed Forces Families Foundation. Families with loved ones serving in the military deserve our support. I am glad this outstanding race will benefit such a worthy cause.”

Participants will be bussed from Tropicana field to the starting point, which is at a rest area on I-275, just south of the bridge. Once they cross the finish line on the north side of the bridge, they’ll be picked up by busses and return to the stadium.

The entry fee for the race is $75. Registration opened Wednesday morning and is expected to sell out quickly.

To register for the race, visit https://www.skyway10k.com/

To learn more about the Armed Forces Families Foundation or to help fund other projects that help military members and their families, please visit http://www.armedforcesfamilies.org/.

