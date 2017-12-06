Feeding Tampa Bay accepting donations for Kindness Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Carol Pillar never dreamed she would be relying on a food bank to help with putting meals on the table, and then life happened.

A medical condition now prevents her from working, she has a son that has special needs and that’s not all.

“And we had just bought a new house and had planned on two incomes for the house and having a special needs child. It costs us a lot of money when we have to go to the hospital.”

Pillar says at first, it was difficult. “At the beginning it was hard. because I could tell people were looking and talking about me.”

Pillar is not alone. Feeding Tampa Bay reports the organization helps feed 700,000 people in the bay area every year. According to the organization’s marketing director Jayci Peters, 95 percent of those in need are not homeless.

“They’re hardworking families, single parents, grandparents, veterans, children,” Peters said.

Feeding Tampa Bay is one of the organizations that will be collecting monetary and food donations for Kindness Day on Friday. Peters believes it’s an opportunity to reach out to the public, and let them know what it is all about.

“We’re also able to talk to people about what’s happening. If you don’t know that there’s an issue, you can’t help it,” said Peters. “So for us to be able to have that conversation with the folks who come through the WFLA studio and online, the platform that allows us at feeding Tampa Bay to talk about hunger, to share the real life stories in our community.”

You can learn more about Kindness Day here.

