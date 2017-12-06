Family of Seminole Heights victims meet with State Attorney regarding death penalty of suspect

(From Upper left to right) Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton were all gunned down in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family members of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton came together for an unfortunate reason.

They hugged and embraced just before they met with Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren in downtown Tampa to talk about the suspected Seminole Heights killer, Howell Donaldson III, and whether the state should seek the death penalty.

“If there’s a legal basis to seek the death penalty and it’s consistent with the wishes of the victims’ families, we intend to seek the death penalty,” Warren said.

He wasn’t clear what he’ll decide and the families were whisked away after they met with him for two hours, so News Channel 8 couldn’t question them directly.

Over the phone, Naiboa’s dad, Casimir, said he wants the suspected killer of his son to be put to death.

We talked to Rob Hoffa, Monica Hoffa’s uncle after Donaldson was caught.

“I think an eye for an eye,” he said.

The State Attorney has a few weeks to decide if he’ll seek the death penalty.

