Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa infant, mother

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough authorities are searching for a missing, endangered 6-month-old boy and his teenage mother.

Caleb Padilla was last seen with his mother, Taniya Dozier, 16, in the 8600 block of Fish Lake Road in Tampa.

Deputies say Dozier, 16, left her residence with the child, and has not returned.

Caleb is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 17 pounds.

Taniya is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’07” and approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on their disappearance should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

