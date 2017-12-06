Deputies search for missing, endangered Tampa infant, mother

By Published:
Taniya (left), Caleb (right)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough authorities are searching for a missing, endangered 6-month-old boy and his teenage mother.

Caleb Padilla was last seen with his mother, Taniya Dozier, 16, in the 8600 block of Fish Lake Road in Tampa.

Deputies say Dozier, 16, left her residence with the child, and has not returned.

Caleb is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 17 pounds.

Taniya is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’07” and approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on their disappearance should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

TORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s