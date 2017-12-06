Bill would make texting while driving a primary offense in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area drivers who text may soon have the law after them.

Police in Florida may soon be able to stop you if they see you texting behind the wheel.

Currently, they must see some other violation first.

However, tough new legislation is getting a major boost in the state capitol.

Under the proposed bill, the current $30 fine would remain in place for first offenders, but with court costs, first time texting drivers could be out $108.

The fine is double for a second offense.

