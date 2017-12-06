Another ‘Grinch’ hits Pinellas Co., steals more Christmas decorations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Grinch is lurking around Pinellas County and stealing Christmas decorations from homes.

“It kind of dampens your spirits a little that they’re gone,” said Melissa Fernandez who filed a police report this week after her rein-dog and 9ft Olaf snowman inflatables went missing.

“My husband turned the inflatables on and said oh my god the dog is not coming out and I was like what, and then he figured out they were gone. I was upset. It is a Grinch that is trying to steal my Christmas,” said Fernandez. “The one by my bedroom window kind of freaked me out. That’s a little too close to my house.”

Two miles up the road, another home is missing their Frosty the snowman.

“I couldn’t find zip ties at the time and it’s not a really expensive top of the line snowman but we couldn’t find zip ties to zip tie the other arm on so if you see a one arm snowman around the neighborhood you know where it belongs,” said homeowner Matt Woak.

Woak says the thief ran off with most of the snowman, but left behind an arm. He believes the theft occurred around the same time the other victims’ decorations were stolen.

“Getting that close to the house, I don’t feel safe like that. If you have the guts to come up this close to the house, what else do you have the guts to do,” Woak said.

Fernandez, Woak and another victim called the police and filed reports.

“It’s not really about the money because you can always replace them but it is a little disheartening that someone would come into your yard and steal something out of it,” said Fernandez.

Clearwater police and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are working together to determine whether these cases are related. If you know anything, please call the police.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-