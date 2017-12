KIHO, Japan (WFLA/NBC) – Twelve happy loggerhead, green and hawksbill turtles got a year-end scrub down on Tuesday.

Zookeepers and turtle fans cleaned the pool ahead of the new year holiday crash.

The turtles looked happy to have their shells cleaned.

A little boy said he was happy to see them spic and span, and that they’re bigger than his turtles at home.

The park is inviting folks to come see the freshly clean animals.