WATCH: Social media goes wild for ‘invisible box challenge’ viral trend

Social media goes wild for 'invisible box challenge' viral trend

Credit: instagram/embeckini

(WFLA) — The latest bizarre viral craze taking over social media is the invisible box challenge.

We all know social media is a breeding ground for wild challenges, but this latest one is a head-scratcher.

Basically, you pretend there is an invisible box in front of you, step on it, and jump off.

By keeping your foot perfectly angled on top of the invisible box while you hop, you can make it look like you’re defying gravity.

As you can see, some have succeeded and others are failing miserably.

The challenge has inspired some of the best funny videos on social media in 2017 with folks from all over the world trying to master the trick.

All you need is a little imagination, an invisible box and you’re good to go!

