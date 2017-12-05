Washington state considering ‘gender neutral’ option on birth certificates

KING TV Published: Updated:

OLYMPIA, Wa. (KING) The Washington State Department of Health is asking for public commentary on a proposal that would add a gender-neutral option for sex designation on birth certificates.

The proposed rule includes changes to the requirements for individuals to request a change to the sex designation on their birth certificate.

It also removes the requirement for medical verification for adults making a request, which would expand the number of providers who can verify the gender change for minors.

Read more: http://kng5.tv/2AXxjid

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s