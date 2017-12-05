Trash piles cleaned up in Tampa after frustrated neighbors contact Better Call Behnken

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It started with Hurricane Irma debris, but then got out of control.

Two trash piles along Idlewild Avenue in Tampa were driving neighbors nuts. The piles started with yard waste and storm debris but when it wasn’t picked up, people started dumping all sorts of things: furniture, glass, household trash, even used diapers.

“It’s on the right of way,” resident Amy Keetley said. “And it does present a driving hazard. And I’m sure with the decay, pests and so forth. We’re just tired of it. It needs to go away.”

Keetley went through the chain of command at Hillsborough County government and was told it would be taken care of. When that didn’t happen, she turned to Better Call Behnken.

We made calls to Hillsborough County Code Enforcement and were told the lot was on a county list to be cleaned. Within hours, the county sent workers out to clear both piles of debris.

“I am so happy,” Keetley said. “This is all we wanted.”

