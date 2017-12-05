Toys for Tots ready to deliver gifts to kids in need in Tampa Bay area

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For a child, the holiday season isn’t complete without a lot of toys.

Toys For Tots is working hard to make sure every kid in the Tampa Bay area has a toy-filled December.

“The importance of the program is to help out those kids who are less fortunate and don’t get the Christmas that they would probably get if they had the assistance,” said Sgt. Tousnel Renaud of the U.S. Marine Corps.

For years, Toys For Toys has been a big part of Kindness Day at News Channel 8, helping to collect new, unwrapped toys.

People can drop off the toys at the event on Friday or look for one of the organization’s signature decorative boxes at stores and restaurants in the Tampa Bay area.

Toys For Tots is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. It started in 1947.

“What I hope it does is let those individuals know there’s someone out there that’s still making sure that they feel loved and appreciated,” Renaud said.

This year, there’s a demand for toys for kids ages 8 to 12.

The charity usually gets a lot of stuffed animals and Matchbox cars, and would like other unique items.

Volunteers then hand out the toys to families in need.

You can learn more about Kindness Day here.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s