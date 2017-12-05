Florida Ave reopens after crash left power lines dangling across road

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Avenue has reopened after a crash left power lines dangling across the road.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. just north of Busch Boulevard.

Investigators say a female was driving southbound on Florida Avenue and smashed into a power pole which caused power lines to hang across the north and southbound lanes of Florida Avenue.

The driver’s vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Busch Boulevard.

No one was injured in the crash.

TECO crews worked to repair the power pole. Multiple power lines were connected to the pole.

Florida Avenue was closed while crews made the repairs.

