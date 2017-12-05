Lockout lifted at Largo High School after social media threat

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo High School is no longer on a lockout following a social media threat.

Largo Police Department officers responded to the school earlier Tuesday.

Officers said students inside the school were still attending class but no one was allowed in or out of the building.

The lockout has since been lifted.

Details about the social media threat have not been released.

Largo High School is located at 410 Missouri Ave.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

