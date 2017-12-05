Seminole Heights murder suspect Howell Donaldson to remain behind bars

Howell Donaldson III is accused of murdering four people in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III will remain behind bars until his trial.

Donaldson’s public defender waived his right to have a hearing about the matter, so a judge granted the State Attorney’s motion to keep him in jail until the trial.

Documents filed by State Attorney Andrew H. Warren requested that Donaldson remain behind bars and said he poses a threat of harm to the community because he is charged with a dangerous crime, four counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

“… there is a substantial probability that the Defendant committed such crimes, the factual circumstances of the crimes indicate a disregard for the safety of the community, and there are no conditions of release reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm to persons,” said State Attorney Warren in the court document, which went on to detail evidence in the case, much of which was released previously by the Tampa Police Department.

The document detailed each murder, including how many times each victim was shot. It detailed evidence found at the scene and included descriptions of surveillance video and witness accounts.

The document also said that a surveillance camera recorded the murder of fourth victim Ronald Felton as he walked across Nebraska Avenue.

Hillsborough County Judge Margaret Taylor granted the State Attorney’s request that Donaldson remain behind bars until the trial and also ordered that he be held without bond for each of the four murders.

