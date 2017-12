TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas came early to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo with the birth of a rare pygmy hippo.

The endangered animal was born on Dec. 1 and introduced to the public on Tuesday.

The baby was born at an estimated nine pounds to mother Zsa Zsa.

The newborn is only one of 32 pygmy hippos in the Species Survival Program.

It’s the fourth birth of the species in the zoo’s history.

