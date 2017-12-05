Pizza Hut testing beer, wine delivery

NBC News Published: Updated:

PHOENIX, AZ (NBC News) — Pizza Hut has plans to deliver beer and wine with your pizza.

Starting today, Pizza Hut will test beer delivery first in Phoenix, Arizona.

Beer and wine is already served at many pizza hut locations across the country that are already licensed to serve and distribute beer and wine.

This allows Pizza Hut to eliminate the need for any third-party delivery vendor.

Pizza Hut plans to expand to wine delivery in January, and is exploring both single serving and full bottle options.

