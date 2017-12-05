Man reunited with lost Siberian husky after two years

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WFLA/WBBM) – A Siberian husky has been reunited with his owner after exactly two years, two months and 23 days after he disappeared from his home.

“When go hot home here, he went right back to that chair like he always had,” said owner Armand Ravizza.

Ravizza would sit next to the empty chair, but then a miracle happened.

“I got a phone call from the Noah’s Ark, which is an animal shelter in Rockford, that Cody was there. I said. Yeah. I was shocked. Stunned.”

Someone saw Cody roaming the streets. A microchip made the reunion possible.

Kerry Siversten helped search for the missing Cody from day one.

She’s thrilled to see the husky reunited with his owner and his sister dog.

“My heart’s full and I’m happy,” Siversten said. “And I couldn’t have asked for anything better for Armand.”

