How to keep your freshly cut Christmas tree fresh in Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — This time of year, Tampa Bay area residents are out shopping for Christmas trees from a number of roadside vendors.

The trees need to last until at least Christmas, and of course we live in Florida where the temperatures are a lot warmer than up north.

North Star Wisconsin Christmas Trees in Clearwater offers these do’s and don’ts when you’re out looking to bring home that perfect tree

  • Don’t forget to water the Christmas tree because it is a living & growing plant.
  • Don’t add sugar products like Sprite to the water.
  • Don’t display the tree in front of an open window where it is exposed to direct sunlight, or in the direct path of air conditioning vents because it could dry out the tree.
  • Make sure the tree is freshly cut.
  • Make sure the tree is in water within an hour after being cut.
  • Pull on the branches to make sure needles are not falling off.

“Once we cut the Christmas tree at the lot, you want to get it home and in the water within an hour, otherwise the sap will reseal the bottom and it will not drink,” said co-owner of North Star Wisconsin Christmas trees Rich Salzman.

These are a just few tips to help you keep that beautiful Christmas Tree through the new year.

Learn more about North Star Wisconsin Christmas Trees here.

