Free flu shots available Wednesday at 5 Department of Health centers in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is marking National Influenza Vaccination Week with a day of free flu vaccines at its five centers.

The vaccines are available Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

  • St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.
  • Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave N.
  • Mid-County (Largo): 8751 Ulmerton Rd.
  • Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.
  • Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.

For more information on how to protect yourself from the flu, visit the Center for Disease Control’s website.

