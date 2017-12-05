FDA recall: Testing by Kroger finds mold in water for babies

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The Kroger Co. has recalled water for babies after complaints about mold in the product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

Testing by Kroger identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium in the gallon size of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added. The recall includes water with sell-by dates from April 26, 2018 to Oct. 10, 2018. The water is sold in clear containers, and the mold may not be visible with the naked eye, the FDA said.

The water is generally used for mixing with juices and cereals.

In general, inhaling or touching mold or mold spores may cause allergic reactions in some people, the FDA said. Molds can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, even in people who aren’t allergic to them.

The products were distributed to Kroger stores, including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market and Ruler stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Kroger Co. has instructed its stores to remove the recalled products.

The recalled products are labeled with the UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140. The labels also state “DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.”

If you have purchased this water, return it to the store for a refund.

A recall of the water was first announced in July, but it was not immediately known if the new recall is connected to the former one.

