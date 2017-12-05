Selmon Expressway reopens after crash

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes of the Selmon Expressway have reopened following a crash that shut down the road in both directions and created huge backups.

The crash happened in the Bay to Bay Boulevard area and closed the expressway from the downtown ramp to the Gandy Boulevard ramp.

A Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson said the accident involved a person entrapped inside a vehicle. Dirt was also dumped in the road.

No serious injuries have been reported.

15 units from the Tampa Police Department responded to the scene.

The crash originally closed the Selmon Expressway in both directions which caused a huge backup on roads in the Tampa Bay area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s