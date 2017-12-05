Selmon Expressway reopens after crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes of the Selmon Expressway have reopened following a crash that shut down the road in both directions and created huge backups.

The crash happened in the Bay to Bay Boulevard area and closed the expressway from the downtown ramp to the Gandy Boulevard ramp.

A Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson said the accident involved a person entrapped inside a vehicle. Dirt was also dumped in the road.

No serious injuries have been reported.

15 units from the Tampa Police Department responded to the scene.

The crash originally closed the Selmon Expressway in both directions which caused a huge backup on roads in the Tampa Bay area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: