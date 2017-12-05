Clearwater police are looking for ‘beer man’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are looking for a man who apparently was planning a party.

They need help identifying the “beer man” who stole six cases of beer from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1803 N. Highland Avenue on Nov. 16.

Investigators said the man loaded his cart with Rolling Rock, Bud Light and Natural Light and left without paying. He also stole assorted cups, as well, before leaving in what appeared to be a dark, older-model, four-door car that possibly has a sun roof and spoiler.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

