Cheesecake Factory giving away 10k free slices of cheesecake

CALABASAS, CA (WCMH) — The Cheesecake Factory is in the holiday spirit.

According to CNN, starting Wednesday, you can get a free slice of the company’s namesake dessert.

To take advantage of this deal, customers must place a delivery order through DoorDash and enter a special code at checkout. This promotion ends December 12th.

Only one slice per household, so there will likely be some sharing.

More information on the promotion is posted on DoorDash’s website.

