Cape Coral woman adopts wild iguana when it was a baby, has since been attacked by it twice

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) – A Florida woman found out the hard way that taking in wild animals isn’t a good idea.

Her pet iguana, Igmo, attacked her twice.

“She’s like my baby. You know, she used to sleep in my bra when she was little,” said owner Amanda Gray.

She says the aggressive behavior had gotten out of control.

“She definitely used to love me, but I feel like right now I’m going through some things and she can sense my weakness and instability so she’s challenging me for alpha.”

Gray is covered in scars from Igmo’s claws from her arms to her face.

The most recent attack sent her to the hospital.

“It was a serious facial injury. Like I started pouring blood all over the place and screaming for help.”

A veterinarian said a wild animal’s behavior can change over time.

As they mature as they get older they take on more of the characteristics of a wild animal,” said Dr. Nelson, with Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital.

Gray has found a new home for Igmo.

She said it was sad to part ways, but she knew it was time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: