Business comptroller accused of stealing at least $800,000 from employer in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man who worked as a company’s comptroller is facing charges for stealing about $800,000 of company funds over a period of several years.

Largo police arrested 51-year-old Christopher McGowan on Tuesday for grand theft.

McGowan began working as the comptroller for “Business Card Express” in 2002. Investigators say he stole approximately $800,000 of the company’s money between November 2010 and October 2017.

According to police, he stole the funds through various means like fraudulently opening an American Express card in the business’ name and using it for personal expenses and purchases.

Investigators say there’s also an indication that McGowan stole as much as $200,000 more between 2007 and 2010, but authorities are still obtaining records.

McGowan is also accused of changing payroll deductions from his own check. Police say the changes amounted to the company losing an additional $4,400.

Police say McGowan made a full confession to the theft after he was taken into custody.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: