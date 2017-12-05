Better Call Behnken: Instant TV Repair duping customers under different name, using different address

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – When Barry Berger needed a repair shop to fix his television, he called the one listed online as an authorized Samsung shop for his zip code.

“The website shows they have multiple shops,” Berger said. “The one of Dale Mabry in Lutz was the closest one to us.”

Berger hired On Site TV Repair, but Better Call Behnken viewers know them best as Instant TV Repair. Customers have been complaining to us for 10 months.

Customers say the company sends someone to their home to pick up their TV.

They pay $100 and then either don’t see their TV again, or it comes back still broken. Customers have been out hundreds of dollars.

Berger paid a total of $426 and his TV is still broken.

“For me, it’s a betrayal of human nature and trust and that’s what bothers me the most,” Berger said.

We went to the location listed online for On Site TV Repair and found a vacant lot. The lot owner actually owns a business next door, Al’s Lawn Care Products.

Jennifer Rankin said customers have come there for years looking for the TV guys. She says she’s called the number on customer receipts and told them to stop using her address, but they don’t.

“People get here and they are aggravated because they can’t find a building. They unload things. They start to bring them in. We’re not very helpful because we don’t have the answer that they’re looking for at the moment, so it makes us look bad.”

The Hillsborough County Consumer Protection Agency has 10 complaints against Instant TV Repair, and now they have these two new ones to look into. Another customer complained to Better Call Behnken this week, too.

The other cases have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office, according to the consumer protection agency.

