2 accused of befriending elderly widower then burglarizing his home in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and woman in Bartow are accused of burglarizing the home of an elderly man who recently lost his wife.

Bartow police were called to a home on East Church Street on Monday after an alert citizen saw a man and a woman entering the fenced yard of the home. The citizen reported hearing what sounded like a door being kicked in, and then saw the pair leave the home with several items.

Officers later found the two, identified as 38-year-old Amos Hunter and 42-year-old Taaka Allday.

Police say the victim who lives in the home is an elderly man. He told police he was sitting in his car outside his home over the weekend, crying over the recent loss of his wife, when Allday approached him and befriended him.

The man says he allowed Allday and Hunter to stay the night at his home after Allday told him she didn’t have a place to live.

The next day, the victim told the pair that they needed to leave because he was going to be traveling out of state. The man took the suspects to Wal-Mart then dropped them off near his home, where they said they would wait to be picked up by Allday’s daughter.

Police say the two suspects burglarized the man’s home a short time later and damaged some of his property. The two are also accused of stealing the man’s prescribed medication that was in his home.

Hunter and Allday were both arrested for burglary or a dwelling and criminal mischief. Allday is also charged with grand theft of a controlled substance. The two were taken to the Polk County Jail.

Police are using this incident as a reminder to be cautious when inviting strangers into your home. You should also never discuss your vacation plans with strangers. Officers say the victim, in this case, was vulnerable, which made him a perfect target for criminals.

