LAKE BUENA VISTA Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort will present the holiday show “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM” live from Hollywood Studios Monday night.

You can watch the live stream on our News Channel 8 Facebook page or on WFLA.com.

The show takes places nightly throughout the holiday season and stars the elves from “Prep & Landing,” who are on a mission to find a missing Santa Claus.

The live stream will begin tonight at 7:44 p.m.

