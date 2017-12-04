Unqualified ASL poser with criminal past dupes police at Seminole Heights killer news conference

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty says a lack of due diligence allowed a career criminal to take center stage as an American Sign Language interpreter last week during a hastily-called news conference where the police chief and mayor announced they had captured a suspect in the Seminole Heights murders.

Even worse, Hegarty says, is the sign language poser Derlyn Roberts blew the assignment with a gibberish-filled interpretation broadcast on live television at 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

“My major concern is that she was representing our department and didn’t do a good job,” Hegarty said.

Hegarty says Roberts presented herself as an interpreter for the deaf just before the news conference. In that hectic moment, he says he failed to ask the right questions to determine whether she was from Purple Communications which the city typically hires for sign language duties.

Roberts got out of state prison last year after serving years for organized fraud. Efforts to reach her by 8 On Your Side were unsuccessful on Monday. Neighbors say she claims to have sign language skills but it’s not clear that she has any ASL credentials.

8 On Your Side will have a live report tonight at 6 on what has turned into a big embarrassment for the city and a sore spot for members of the deaf community.

