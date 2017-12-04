Pinellas deputies investigating if two armed robberies are linked

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred Sunday night and Monday morning.

We do not yet know if the two robberies are related.

The first hold-up happened at the Speedway on Seminole Boulevard and Walsingham Road in Largo.

The second was reported early Monday at the Circle K on Tampa Road near Curlew Road in Oldsmar.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man shortly after that robbery after stopping a car they believe was used in the Oldsmar crime.

A man in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

The sheriff’s office expects to release additional information and video sometime Monday.

