Sprinkles celebrating National Cupcake Day with freebies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sprinkles cupcake bakery is offering some sweet freebies to celebrate National Cupcake Day.

Sprinkles, which has locations in Tampa and Disney Springs, will be giving away free cupcakes for a year to one lucky customer at each of its 24 bakeries nationwide.

Sprinkles will also give away a free, limited-edition Strawberry Sprinkles Cupcake to the first 50 customers in line at each bakery on National Cupcake Day, which is on December 15.

To enter the contest to win free cupcakes for a year, customers must be a member or sign up for the Sprinkles Perks Program and they must also make a purchase at any Sprinkles bakery from Dec. 1-12. Each in-bakery purchase will count as a different entry. Winners will be contacted on Dec. 14.

Sprinkles Tampa is located at 717 South Dakota Ave. in Hyde Park Village (813) 304-1848

Sprinkles Disney Springs is located at 1676 East Buena Vista Drive (407) 560-9192

Sprinkles Cupcakes, AP file photo
