SpaceX Falcon heavy launch set for January from KSC

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX’s launch of its highly anticipated Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center will happen next month.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of the spaceflight company, said the rocket will launch in January from the Apollo 11 pad at Cape Canaveral. The exact launch date has not been released.

Musk tweeted Friday night that the Falcon Heavy’s first test will have his midnight cherry Tesla Roadster on-board.

Musk said the car will be playing David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” while it heads toward Mars orbit.

The car “will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent,” Musk wrote.

SpaceX was hoping to launch the heavy-lift rocket before the year was out until recently. Originally announced in 2011 with a planned launch in 2013, the development of the Falcon Heavy proved to be much more difficult than SpaceX expected.

The entire rocket will weigh in at more than 3.1 million pounds fully fueled and stand more than 229 feet tall. With more than 5.1 million pounds of thrust at sea level, the Falcon Heavy is slated to become the most powerful rocket currently in use.

