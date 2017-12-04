Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing service dog for diabetic patient

By Published:
Remy is a missing service dog. Highlands Co. Sheriff's Office photo

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a service dog that escaped from his yard.

“Remy” is a diabetic alert dog and his owner needs him returned.

Remy escaped from his fenced yard around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

He lives near Bianca Street in the Sun N’ Lake area of Sebring.

Remy is a long-coat Chihuahua who has a black, tan and white coat.

Remy can be skittish around strangers, so it might be best to call (863) 253-1098 if you see him, unless you have some food and approach him quietly.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s