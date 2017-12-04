Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing service dog for diabetic patient

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a service dog that escaped from his yard.

“Remy” is a diabetic alert dog and his owner needs him returned.

Remy escaped from his fenced yard around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

He lives near Bianca Street in the Sun N’ Lake area of Sebring.

Remy is a long-coat Chihuahua who has a black, tan and white coat.

Remy can be skittish around strangers, so it might be best to call (863) 253-1098 if you see him, unless you have some food and approach him quietly.

