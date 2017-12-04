Seminole Heights murder suspect’s public defender has large team working case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The public defender who represents accused Seminole Heights murderer Howell Donaldson III said it could take years to go through the tips, police reports and search warrants connected with the case.

Hillsborough County Public Defender Julianne M. Holt spoke to WFLA News Channel 8 in an exclusive interview about the case.

It is the first time that we’re hearing from someone who spoke directly with the suspected serial murderer, who is charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Holt’s office has been appointed to represent Donaldson. “We have a team of five lawyers, two investigators and a mitigation specialist,” she said.

All together, the team has more than 130 years of experience.

Right now, they are looking through the police report, which News Channel 8 has learned is hundreds of pages long.

It encompasses the 51-day investigation into the Seminole Heights Murders and details the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

The defense team also has to go through all the tips that came through Crime Stoppers. At last check, there were 5,000.

“That’s why we have the size of the team that we do in this time, in this particular case. It will take a significant amount of labor as well as a number of years, to go through all of those tips, police reports, search warrants,” said Holt.

News Channel 8’s Amanda Ciavarri asked if Donaldson has anything he wants the public to know. Ms. Holt said it would be inappropriate for her to answer that at this time.

Donaldson, 24, was arrested on Nov. 28 after leaving a bag containing a gun with his manager at the Ybor City McDonalds. His manager looked inside the bag, saw the gun and then notified police.

Police took Donaldson in for questioning after the gun was recovered from the scene.

Murder victims Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton were all shot within a half mile of each other. No connection between the victims was ever revealed.

