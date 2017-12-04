Search continues for suspect who intentionally hit Dade City officer with car

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Dash camera video shows the moment a Dade City police officer was hit by an out-of-control driver.

K9 officer Kevin Burns had just pulled up next to a car on Saturday night after he suspected suspicious activity inside.

He called for backup and Officer Miguel Velez showed up.

But before either officer could talk to the driver, investigators say the driver floored the car right at Burns.

“The person made a hard right and fled the scene at which time he struck Officer Burns with the vehicle,” Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Beaman said.

Officer Burns managed to hang on.

“Carried him probably about 30 feet prior to Officer Burns falling off the hood of the car,” said Brian Uppercue of the Dade City Police Department.

Officer Velez shot at the car as the driver sped off.

Officer Burns was flown to a local hospital.

Neighbors along State Street witnessed everything go down.

“It was all wild. I kind of hid inside for a little bit,” a neighbor said.

Pasco detectives want to find Devyne Fields. He’s considered a person of interest.

They think he may have been behind the wheel of the 2018 Nissan Altima when it slammed into the officer.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a Hertz rental shop in Tampa in early November.

Investigators tell us Fields has a long criminal history including arrests for theft, burglary and dealing stolen property.