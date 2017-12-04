Lightning players to sign autographs in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Tampa Bay Lightning players will be out in Seminole Heights on Monday to greet fans and show support for the neighborhood.

Captain Steven Stamkos, defenseman Victor Hedman and forward J.T. Brown will be signing autographs and meeting fans at local businesses from 5 to 6 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys in order to get an autograph or picture with one of the players. The toys will be donated to elementary-aged children in need in Seminole Heights.

There is a limit of one autograph or posed photo per person.

Steven Stamkos will be signing at Brew Bus Brewing located at 4101 North Florida Avenue. Victor Hedman will be at Fodder & Shine located at 5910 North Florida Avenue. J.T. Brown will be at Ella’s Americana Folk Art Cafe at 5119 North Nebraska Avenue with Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Tampa police officers will be at all three locations to help collect toy donations and to greet and welcome Lightning fans.

The Tampa Bay Lightning organization is encouraging fans to come out for autographs and then stay to support the businesses in Seminole Heights.

Many business owners in the neighborhood said their businesses suffered the past few months due to the four unsolved murders in the area.

Last week, after 51 days and 5,000 tips, police arrested 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III for the murders.