‘Koetter’s Korner’ examines a Bucs loss that had the makings of a win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter knew his team had a shot. A resilient effort on Sunday, in Green Bay, saw the Bucs erase a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter.

But a 20-17 Bucs lead vanished late on a Packers field goal. Green Bay got the ball first, in overtime, and drove 72 yards, winning on an Aaron Jones 20-yard touchdown run.

“They played a decent game up to that point,” Koetter said during News Channel 8’s exclusive “Koetter’s Korner” interview. “The disappointing thing, to me, is we didn’t just bow up and hold them to a field goal.”

Sunday’s defeat was a mixed day for the Bucs offense, unfortunately on a day where some aspects worked, after weeks of struggle.

Running back Peyton Barber rushed for 102 yards and added 41 more receiving, in the absence of starting running back Doug Martin. The offense also converted nine of 16 third down attempts, allowing the running game to stay effective.

“I think the best thing Peyton [Barber] did was make yards after contact,” Koetter said. “He had some help from the line, the tight ends and the fullbacks. But he rarely got stopped on first contact.”

Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to action following three weeks of rehabbing his injured throwing shoulder. He finished the game with 270 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Cameron Brate.

