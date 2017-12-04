Holiday Hacks: Gifts your kid’s teacher will love

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – National Parenting Expert Ellie Hirsch has three boys in elementary school, and understands that parents want to thank teachers during the holidays.

“We all know kids aren’t perfect – it’s not all rainbows and sprinkles and unicorns – so we want to thank them for taking care of our kids all day, both the good and the bad,” Hirsch says.

The published author, and blogger known as The Mommy Master compiled ideas for inexpensive, yet personal gifts. She says, it’s important for parents to not feel they’re competing against one another when it comes to gift giving.

“Some moms are super creative, and create amazing Pinterest-like gifts, but then other moms are busy, and don’t have time to do that,” Hirsch says.

Among her favorite, cost-effective gift ideas: a $5-10 gift card to the teacher’s favorite coffee shop, tucked inside of a card made by the student. But, she says to skip a mug.

Adds Hirsch, “I imagine teachers have a thousand mugs that say #1 teacher!”

Other ideas from Hirsch, a small plant, symbolic of teachers’ goal of helping children grow, and hand sanitizer.

She explains, “people are probably wondering, how is that a gift? Think about it – there are so many germs throughout the day that are spread, I imagine that the teachers have a line of hand sanitizer.”

And, you can’t go wrong with home-baked cookies.

I teamed with Hirsch to show her how anyone, with Pinterest skills or not, can use old cardboard aluminum foil or plastic wrap boxes from your kitchen, and scrap gift wrap, to deliver cookies in a cute way.

Remove the metal edge from the box – they usually pull off easily.

Wrap the box with paper.

Line the box with parchment.

Fill it with goodies.

Top if off with a card from your child.

For those parents with a bit more time, skip the wrapping paper and instead turn the decorating process into craft time, by painting it with craft paint, or decoupaging with photos or other school-related images.

Hirsch adds that kids can personalize the gift even more, by writing down the top five things they’ve learned in the teacher’s classroom, or the top reasons why they love their teacher.

For more advice, you can find Hirsch at www.mommymasters.com.

