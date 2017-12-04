Gaylord Palms offers icy, family fun during the holidays

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A breathtaking nativity scene carved from crystal clear ice, five ice slides that are some two stories tall, and a frostbite factory where you can see artist from Harbin, China carve ice live are just a couple reasons to stop by and check out Gaylord Palms Ice featuring Christmas Around The World.

This indoor winter wonderland is kept at a chili 9 degrees and it has to be in order to keep more than two million pounds of hand carved Ice sculptures from melting away.

Keeping with the Christmas Around The World theme, this attraction is billed as a celebration of cultures that features holiday scenes from Santa and his elves at the north pole to the Netherlands.

Gaylord Palms Ice featuring Christmas Around The World Can be explored through January 7th next year.

Get more info about Gaylord Palms (including what to wear).

