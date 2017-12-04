Former Florida congresswoman get 5 years in prison for fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s sentencing hearing (all times local):

A federal judge in Florida has sentenced former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown to five years in prison, followed by three years of probation, for fraud and other charges related to a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

The sentence was handed down in Jacksonville on Monday morning. The 71-year-old Brown will be allowed to turn herself in no earlier than Jan. 8.

The Democrat served a Florida district that included Jacksonville during her historic, nearly 25-year career.

She was convicted by a federal jury in May on 18 of the 22 charges against her, which included fraud, lying on her tax returns and on her congressional disclosures.

