Florida Gov. Scott pick resigns after misconduct allegation

Rep. Ritch Workman, R-Melbourne, debates an alimony bill during session, Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A high-level appointee by Florida Gov. Rick Scott is resigning from his post after being accused of sexual misconduct by a Republican state senator.

Ritch Workman told Scott’s office on Monday he was resigning from the Public Service Commission. Workman resigned moments after Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto publicly said that Workman touched her inappropriately and made inappropriate comments in 2016.

Workman, a former state legislator, had been picked by Scott for the PSC in September. He was due to start his job in January.

Workman’s position was subject to Senate confirmation. Senate President Joe Negron said as a result of the allegations against Workman that he would not be confirmed.

Benacquisto had a meeting with Scott back in early November. Scott’s office would not comment on what was discussed during the meeting.

