Dunkin’ Donuts giving out free iced coffee Monday in Florida

(WESH) — Floridians can enjoy a free small iced coffee at Florida Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Monday in appreciation of the support shown during the 2017 hurricane season.

Company officials said the special offer is a way for Dunkin’ Donuts to show appreciation for the support from communities throughout Florida following the devastation caused during hurricane season.

Several Dunkin’ Donuts locations had to temporarily change regular operational hours.

We are very thankful to Florida residents for being understanding as we worked to get our locations back up and running following the hurricane season, and we are glad that we are able to show our appreciation by offering a free beverage,” said Betsy Beck.

