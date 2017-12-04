Deputies investigating written threat at Pasco County school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A high school in Pasco County has been placed on “Alert Campus” Monday while deputies investigate a threat.

School officials say the sheriff’s office is investigating at Ridgewood High School after threatening graffiti was found written on a bathroom wall.

Deputies say they are placing extra deputies on the campus to investigate as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to identify the person who wrote the threatening graffiti. They are urging anyone with information to tell an adult and contact the sheriff’s office.